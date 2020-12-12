Quiz: Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Cardiff City appearances?

Cardiff City are enjoying an impressive run under the guidance of Neil Harris.

Tuesday’s win over Stoke City was the Bluebirds’ fourth on the bounce, which is more victories than the South Wales outfit managed in their opening 13 Championship matches this season.

Cardiff will be hoping to continue their excellent form ahead of the all-important festive period as the Harris’ side look to earn promotion back to the topflight after last season’s play-off heartache.

Summer signings Harry Wilson and Kieffer Moore have impressed this term, but can you remember which of these former players have made 100 appearances for Cardiff City Stadium side?

Test yourself below..

1 of 25 Michael Chopra More Less