Quiz: Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Bristol City appearances?

Bristol City have had a decent season so far, with Dean Holden’s side looking capable of challenging for promotion.

If the current squad manage that, they will be remembered forever by the fans at Ashton Gate, and will carve their name into the club’s history.

But, how much do you know about some of the players that have pulled on the Robins shirt in the past?

Check our our quiz and simply state whether the individual has played more or less than 100 games!

1 of 25 Did Neil Kilkenny make more or less than 100 Robins appearances? More Less