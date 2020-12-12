Quiz: Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Barnsley appearances?

Barnsley are enjoying a tremendous campaign under manager Valerien Ismael.

Following their survival on the final day of last season at Brentford, the Tykes have turned over a new leaf this time around, and are already 13 points better off than this time 12 months ago.

In fact, the Oakwell side are actually closer to the top-six than the relegation-zone, which epitomises their outstanding form since the Frenchman replaced Gerhard Struber in October.

The likes of Alex Mowatt and Cauley Woodrow have impressed, but what’s your knowledge like on some former Barnsley players?

Test yourself in our quiz below, and see if you can work out which of these featured more than 100 times for the Tykes…

