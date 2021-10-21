Picking up 21 points from their opening 13 games of the season, Oxford United find themselves a point shy of the League One play-offs.

The U’s have won three of their last four games to push themselves into the play-off mix and will be hoping to break into the top-six when they visit Burton Albion this weekend.

However, Saturday’s clash with The Brewers will be a tough test for Karl Robinson’s side with the Midlands club sitting a place above them in the third-tier standings.

As we wait for Saturday’s game at the Pirelli Stadium to come around, we have devised a 25-question quiz that tests your knowledge of whether these 25 Oxford United transfers have actually happened or not.

Can you score 100%? Let us know in the comments…

Quiz: Did these 25 Oxford United transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Did Oxford ever loan Matty Taylor out to Abingdon? Yes No