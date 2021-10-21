Morecambe will be looking to bounce back from their defeat on Tuesday night to Cheltenham Town by picking up a positive result this Saturday as they play host to Plymouth Argyle at the Mazuma Stadium.

Here, we have devised a 25 question quiz all about the club’s transfer business from over the years in order to put even the most ardent of Morecambe fans to the test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments section what you score overall!

Quiz: Did these 25 Morecambe transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 The club signed Wes McDonald from Wigan Athletic. True False