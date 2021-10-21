Middlesbrough
Quiz: Did these 25 Middlesbrough transfers actually happen?
Championship side Middlesbrough have got off to a mixed start to the 2021/22 campaign.
After investing in 12 new players during the summer though, fans of the Teesside club may have expected to be doing a lot better under a man of the calibre of Neil Warnock.
There have been calls for the 72-year-old to be sacked, but if anyone can get himself out of trouble, it would be Warnock with his experience and promotion-winning pedigree.
But focusing less on the future and more on the past, we’re testing your knowledge of previous transfers involving the second-tier outfit.
There are 25 statements in this quiz – but which ones are true? And which are false?
Can you get 100%? All 25? There’s only one way to find out so go and give it a go!