Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Huddersfield Town

Quiz: Did these 25 Huddersfield Town transfers actually happen?

Published

6 mins ago

on

Many predicted a season of struggle for Huddersfield, not only after their summer transfer business but also when they were hammered 5-1 at home to Fulham in August.

Since then though it’s not been too bad for Terriers fans, who see their team sit in sixth position in the Championship after 12 matches.

Why not take our new quiz on all things Terriers transfers? See if you can get all 25 questions correct to confirm your super-fan status!

Quiz: Did these 25 Huddersfield Town transfers actually happen?

1 of 25

Levi Colwill signed on loan from Arsenal


Related Topics:

25 years old, UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, Preston North End fan

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Did these 25 Huddersfield Town transfers actually happen?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: