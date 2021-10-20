Gillingham are making a good fist of what is set to be a difficult season at Priestfield Stadium.

If any manager is suited to get the most out of a group of players fighting at the bottom of League One it is Steve Evans.

The Gills will be confident of pulling away from trouble having showed their quality in glimpses in the 2020/21 campaign.

Here, then, we have put together a 25 question quiz on the Gills’ recent transfer business, do you fancy your chances of getting 100%?

Quiz: Did these 25 Gillingham transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 David Tutonda signed from Bristol Rovers True False