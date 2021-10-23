Quiz: Did these 25 Charlton Athletic transfers actually happen?

Charlton Athletic have been involved in some eye-catching transfers over the years, both in terms of incomings and departures to and from The Valley.

How many of them, though, can you remember being genuine? That is the theme of this latest Addicks quiz.

Here we take a look at 25 transfer scenarios and all you have to answer is whether they actually happened or not – see if you can get full marks and share your scores on social media…

1 of 25 Charlie Kirk arrived from Morecambe Yes No