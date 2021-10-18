Quiz: Did these 25 Blackburn Rovers transfers situations actually happen?

Blackburn Rovers have put pre-season doubters in their place in the opening 12 fixtures this season, sitting narrowly outside the play-off places at this moment in time.

Tony Mowbray deserves huge credit for that after a summer transfer window that saw some key players from 2020/21 move on (or back to their parent club).

On the topic of transfers, we’ve pieced together another Football League World quiz.

This time it is true or false, asking you whether or not the following 25 situations ever actually happened.

1 of 25 Bradley Johnson signed for Blackburn from Leeds United. True False