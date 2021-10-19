AFC Bournemouth will be looking to continue their unbeaten start to the Sky Bet Championship season this week as they take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Tuesday.

The Cherries have been a club that have been busy throughout the last few transfer windows as they look to make a return to the Premier League at the second attempt.

Here, we have devised a 25 question quiz for even the most ardent of Bournemouth fans to have a go at.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments what you score overall!

Quiz: Did these 25 AFC Bournemouth transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Bournemouth signed Leif Davis permanently this summer. True False