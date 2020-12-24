Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Watford in 2020?

It’s been a pretty horrendous year for everyone in football, but no one more than Watford.

As well as enduring the ongoing pandemic, the Hornets suffered relegation from the Premier League after spending five years in the top flight.

While the hope is that they can make an immediate return, there’s plenty of work to do between now and the end of the season.

But how much do you remember about 2020? Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

1 of 20 Watford completed the signing of João Pedro Yes No