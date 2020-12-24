Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Watford in 2020?

Published

8 mins ago

on

It’s been a pretty horrendous year for everyone in football, but no one more than Watford.

As well as enduring the ongoing pandemic, the Hornets suffered relegation from the Premier League after spending five years in the top flight.

While the hope is that they can make an immediate return, there’s plenty of work to do between now and the end of the season.

But how much do you remember about 2020? Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

1 of 20

Watford completed the signing of João Pedro


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Watford in 2020?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: