Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Quizzes

Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Sunderland in 2020?

Published

5 mins ago

on

Sunderland will be hoping they can put together a positive run of results in 2020, as they target promotion into the Championship. 

The Black Cats finished eighth in the League One table last season after the league campaign was cut short due to off-the-field events.

They’re now managed by Lee Johnson, and the former Bristol City boss will be eager to see his side mount a serious challenge for a long-awaited return to the second-tier.

But have these 20 things happened to Sunderland in 2020 or not? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 20

Have Sunderland had a player sent-off in 2020? 


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Sunderland in 2020?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: