Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Stoke City in 2020?

2020 has turned out to be a positive year for Stoke City.

Having fought off relegation following a shocking start to last season, the Potters are now in top-six contention, and will be hoping a return to the Premier League is on the cards in the coming months.

Overall, the previous 12 months have been enjoyable for Potters supporters, but how much do you remember from a Stoke perspective in 2020?

Well, it’s time to test your knowledge in our quiz below and see if you can get full marks!

1 of 20 Did Stoke win an FA Cup game? Yes No