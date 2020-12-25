Portsmouth
Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Portsmouth in 2020?
The last 12 months have been packed full of drama for Portsmouth.
The South Coast club were one of the sides that benefitted from the 2019/20 League One season being decided on PPG but were unable to secure their return to the Championship.
Pompey have launched a renewed promotion push in the current campaign, however, and will be keen to finish 2020 with a flourish.
We’ve looked back through the past 12 months to produce a quiz that will test whether you’ve been paying attention to what’s been going on at Fratton Park…