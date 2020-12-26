Oxford United
Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Oxford United in 2020?
Oxford United’s year looks set to finish in a frustrating fashion.
They have been unable to shrug off their play-off final disappointment properly and find themselves competing at the wrong end of the League One table.
We’ve looked back at 12 months that have been a real rollercoaster for Oxford and have put together a quiz to test whether you’ve been paying attention.
What we want to know is: Did these 20 things happen to Oxford United in 2020?