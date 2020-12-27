Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Newport County in 2020?

Newport County have endured a very eventful 2020 like most clubs up and down the Football League.

Michael Flynn has been able to get his side off to a flying start to the season in League Two this term and there is a real chance that Newport could go on to secure promotion to League One at the end of the campaign. That would be an excellent achievement for the club considering the position they were in at the bottom of the league when he took over.

There have been many positive moments for Newport during the calendar year that has left them hoping for promotion in 2021. However, there were a few frustrating moments along the way in what has been a hectic year for everyone in the Football League.

Here then, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some of the events that happened to Newport in 2020, but can you pick out the things that did happen from the ones that didn’t. Have a go and see if you can get 20/20!

1 of 20 Did Newport win their opening four League Two matches in 2020? Yes No