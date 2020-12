2020 has been a relatively frustrating year as far as MK Dons are concerned and it looks set to end with them just above the relegation zone in League One.

The last 12 months has certainly had their ups and downs and we’ve scoured through them all to put together a quiz that will test how well you’ve been paying attention to how the club have got on.

What we want to know is: Did these 20 things happen to MK Dons in 2020?

1 of 20 1. They signed Ben Gladwin Yes No