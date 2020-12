Millwall be hoping to move up the table and into play-off contention in 2021.

The Lions currently sit 16th in the Championship following a slow start to the season, and Gary Rowett will be keen to lead his side up the table in 2021.

In what has been a hectic year for many reasons, did these 20 things happen to Millwall in 2020?

Have a go at our quiz and see if you can get full marks…

1 of 20 Reach the fourth round of a cup competition? Yes No