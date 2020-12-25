Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Middlesbrough in 2020?

It’s been an eventful year for Middlesbrough.

After a challenging end to 2019, ‘Boro found themselves looking to cement their place in the Championship in 2020, before pushing on in the hopes of a promotion challenge.

There was plenty more than that that happened to the club along the way, both on and off the pitch, but how much do you remember about the year that was 2020 for Middlesbrough?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 20 football related scenarios, and all you have to do is say whether or not they happened to Middlesbrough in 2020.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 20 Won three straight games? Yes No