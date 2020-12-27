Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Mansfield Town in 2020?

Mansfield Town have endured a very challenging period in 2020 as have a lot of clubs up and down the Football League and the club head into the New Year in a relegation battle in League Two.

Problems on the field have seen them endure a frustrating start to the 2020/21 campaign and Nigel Clough has come in as manager to try and steady the ship and ensure that the club pull away from relegation danger during the second half of the campaign this term.

There have been some positive moments as well in 2020 for Mansfield that they can take some comfort from, while there were a few difficult moments and negative things that happened to the club throughout 2020. They will be hoping for more positive moments to look back on in 2021.

Here then, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some of the events that happened to Mansfield in 2020, but can you pick out the things that did happen from the ones that didn’t. Have a go and see if you can get 20/20!

