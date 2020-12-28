Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Leyton Orient in 2020?

Leyton Orient have had a decent season so far, and they will hope to maintain that as the campaign progresses.

Whether the club can get back to League One remains to be seen, but the O’s will feel they have the ability to cause a few surprises.

But, how much do you remember about the O’s past 12 months? We’ve put together a quiz on the League Two side, and you simply have to state whether these things did or didn’t happen.

Check it out and post your scores below.

1 of 20 Ross Embleton was appointed as the permanent head coach Yes No