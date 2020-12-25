Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Ipswich Town

Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Ipswich Town in 2020?

Published

8 mins ago

on

2020 has ultimately been a disappointing year for Ipswich Town. 

The Tractor Boys look set to finish the year near the top of the League One table but the fact they’re still competing in the third tier will be hugely frustrating.

How much can you remember about how Ipswich have fared over the past 12 months? We’ve put together this quiz to test just that!

What we want to know is: Did these 20 things happen to Ipswich Town in 2020?

1 of 20

1. They won an FA Cup game


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Ipswich Town in 2020?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: