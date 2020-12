Grimsby Town have had a tough season so far, and they are hovering just above the relegation zone as they head into the New Year.

It has been a 2020 that has been full of ups and downs, with comings and goings on the managerial front and with new players.

But, how much do you remember of Grimsby’s past 12 months? We have put together a quiz on the League Two side, so see how you do and post your scores below!

1 of 20 Ian Holloway was named as Grimsby boss Yes No