Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exeter City News

Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Exeter City in 2020?

Published

6 mins ago

on

2020 has been a year of ups and downs for Exeter City.

Having narrowly missed out on automatic promotion following the suspension of League Two, the Grecians ended up getting hammered by Northampton Town in the play-off final.

However, Exeter has continued to perform impressively during the first-half of this campaign, and are well-placed to achieve that feat in the coming months.

But how much do you remember from the previous 12 months? Test yourself in our 20-question quiz and see how you get on…

1 of 20

Did Exeter win at Wembley?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Exeter City in 2020?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: