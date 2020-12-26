Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Doncaster Rovers in 2020?

Doncaster Rovers like all clubs up and down the country have had a very eventful 2020, with last season’s League One having been suspended and decided on a points per game basis.

That meant Darren Moore’s side were unable to make it into the play-offs in League One last season and have therefore been targeting to reach the top six this campaign. It has been a solid start to the campaign by Doncaster and there should be plenty of positives for them to take into the New Year and hope for a promotion battle.

There have been many important moments that have happened to the club throughout the calendar year and it will that can be looked back on as a progressive year for the club. Under Moore they seem to have a manager who can take them on to better things in 2021.

Here then, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on some of the events that happened to Doncaster in 2020, but can you pick out the things that did happen from the ones that didn’t. Have a go and see if you can get 20/20!

1 of 20 Did Doncaster secure a victory in either the League Cup or FA Cup against Championship opponents in 2020? Yes No