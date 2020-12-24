Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Charlton Athletic in 2020?

It’s certainly been an eventful year for Charlton Athletic in 2020.

Following promotion back to the Championship in 2019, the Addicks were looking to cement their place in the second-tier in 2020.

There was of course, plenty more to happen to the club on and off the pitch along the way, but how much do you remember about what happened to Charlton in the year that was 2020?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 2o football related scenarios, and all you have to do is correctly say whether or not they happened to Charlton over the course of the past 12 months.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 20 Won three straight games? Yes No