Bristol Rovers

Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Bristol Rovers in 2020?

Like most clubs, 2020 has certainly been an eventful year for Bristol Rovers.

Following a promising end to 2019, the Gas will have been looking to kick on in the League One table in 2020.

There was of course, plenty more to happen to the club on and off the pitch along the way, so how much do you remember about what happened Bristol Rovers across the last 12 months?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 20 football related scenarios, and all you have to do is correctly say whether or not they happened to Bristol Rovers in 2020.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 20

Won three straight games?


