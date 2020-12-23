Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Brentford in 2020?

Full of highs and lows, 2020 has been a historical year for Brentford.

From reaching their first ever major semi-final to moving into their shiny new stadium, it’s been an exciting period for the West London outfit.

Here, we’ve been looking at some of the best and worst moments on the pitch in the previous 12 months, and all you need to do is work out which of the following things happened to the Bees in 2020…

Send your scores into social media!

1 of 20 Brentford beat Queens Park Rangers? Yes No