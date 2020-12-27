Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Bradford City in 2020?

It’s been an eventful year for Bradford City.

Following a strong end to 2019, the Bantams will have been looking to push on with a push for promotion back to League One in 2020.

There was of course, plenty more that happened along the way both on and off the pitch, but how much do you remember about what has happened to Bradford City in the past 12 months?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 20 football-related scenarios, and all you have to do is say whether or not they happened to Bradford in 2020.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 20 Win three straight league games? Yes No