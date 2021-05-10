Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: Did these 19 things happen at Bristol City in 2020/21?

Bristol City ended up having a bit of a forgettable season in the Sky Bet Championship with their early play-off challenge struggling to be maintained and form tailing off badly.

Nigel Pearson came in to replace Dean Holden and he’ll now be looking to shake up the playing squad this summer and get the Robins pointing back towards the Premier League with them obviously wanting to get there sooner rather than later.

Whilst we see how they do, have a go at this quiz on the Robins’ 2020/21 season…

Did these 19 things happen at Bristol City in 2020/21?

1 of 19

Won 15 league games


