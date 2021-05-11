Blackburn Rovers
Quiz: Did these 19 things happen at Blackburn Rovers in 2020/21?
It’s been a hugely frustrating season for Blackburn Rovers.
After a positive start to the campaign supporters started to believe that their side may actually have been in the running for a surprise play-off spot come the end of the season.
Unfortunately that didn’t happen.
Tony Mowbray’s side lacked consistency over the 46-match season, but that doesn’t mean that there wasn’t some notable moments along the way.
So did these 19 things happen at Blackburn Rovers in 2020/21? Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!