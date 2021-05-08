Quiz: Did these 18 players make more than 100 Sunderland appearances?

Sunderland will be hoping to turn their fortunes around and win promotion via the play-offs this season.

The Black Cats have failed to return to the Championship since being relegated in 2017/18, but will be keen to do so under Lee Johnson this term.

In Grant Leadbitter, they have a hugely experienced player who has racked up plenty of appearances for the club.

Did these 18 players make more than 100 appearances for the club, though? Have a go at our quiz…

1 of 18 Asamoah Gyan? More Less