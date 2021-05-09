Quiz: Did these 18 players make more than 100 Sheffield Wednesday appearances?

Sheffield Wednesday’s eight-year stint in the Championship may now unfortunately be over, but they’ve had some good long-serving players in that time.

They’ve had play-off campaigns and also seasons of struggle in that time but some talented – and others not so – players have graced the Hillsborough turf in the blue and white shirt.

Do you know if they’ve made over 100 appearances for the Owls during their time in S3 though? Take our new quiz and see if you can get all 18 correct!

1 of 18 Morgan Fox Yes No