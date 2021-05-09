Quiz: Did these 18 players make more than 100 Rotherham United appearances?

Rotherham United suffered heartbreak as they were relegated from the Championship but the fans will be proud of how the team competed this season.

When everything calms down, the Millers will hope that Paul Warne sticks around to try and bring the team back to the second tier.

Warne will hope to be able to keep the core of the squad, who have proven that they are capable of winning promotion from League One.

But, how much do you know about Rotherham players of the past? Check out our quiz and simply state whether each individual has made more or less than 100 appearances for the Yorkshire outfit!

