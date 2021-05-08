Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: Did these 18 players make more than 100 Queens Park Rangers appearances?

Published

2 mins ago

on

QPR have finished the season with a flourish and can certainly reflect on 2020/21 as a positive campaign.

Given they lost key attacking duo Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel in consecutive windows, a top-half Championship finish illustrates the progress that they’ve made under Mark Warburton.

We’ve put together a quiz to test how well you know R’s players of past and present.

What we wanted to know is: Did these 18 players make more than 100 QPR appearances?

1 of 18

1. Rob Green


