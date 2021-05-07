Quiz: Did these 18 players make more than 100 Nottingham Forest appearances?

Nottingham Forest could bid farewell to Michael Dawson this weekend, as Chris Hughton doesn’t look set to offer him a new playing deal.

Dawson came through the ranks at the City Ground before leaving for Spurs in 2005 and returning to the club in 2018.

But the 37-year-old, who has made 118 appearances for the Reds, is out of contract in the summer, with Hughton leaving the door open for him to return to the club in the future.

