Quiz: Did these 18 players make more than 100 Ipswich Town appearances?

Published

7 mins ago

on

It’s been a frustrating season for Ipswich Town, who have missed out on the play-offs despite the arrival of Paul Cook.

Supporters will be hoping that the 2021/22 campaign can bring more success at Portman Road, particularly with the new ownership likely to pump money into the club.

We’ve put together a quiz to test how well you know Ipswich players, past and present. What we’re asking is: Did these 18 players make more than 100 Ipswich Town appearances?

1 of 18

1. Gwion Edwards


