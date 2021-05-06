Quiz: Did these 18 players make more than 100 Coventry City appearances?

Coventry City will be hoping to have a positive 2021/22 season after avoiding the drop this term.

The Sky Blues have stayed up at the first time of asking with relative ease, and will now look to build under Mark Robins going forward.

Perhaps the most impressive thing about Coventry’s squad is that most of it is still made up with the players who took them up from League One last season.

