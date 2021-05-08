Quiz: Did these 18 players make more than 100 Charlton appearances?

Charlton Athletic are facing a huge final day of the campaign as they aim to break into the League One play-off places at the expense of both Portsmouth and Oxford United.

The Addicks kept their hopes of reaching the play-offs this season alive when they secured a much-needed win against Lincoln City in midweek. They now have the chance to get into the top-six if they can secure a win against third-tier champions Hull City, which will not be an easy task.

Whatever happens with Charlton’s quest to break into the top-six, the summer window is going to be hugely important for them in terms of where they are going to be heading next season. They will need to make the right additions to the squad to push forward.

While we wait to see what happens with Charlton’s massive final day clash with Hull, we have produced a quiz to test your knowledge on 18 former players and see if you can remember whether or not they made more than 100 appearances for the club…

