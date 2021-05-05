Quiz: Did these 18 players make more than 100 Bristol City appearances?

It looks as though there is set to be a fair bit of player turnover in the summer at Ashton Gate.

More than 10 senior players are out of contract in the summer, while Nigel Pearson has recently suggested he wants to trim the squad ahead of next season.

Ahead of the summer, we’ve put together a quiz all about Robins players of past and present.

What we want to know is: Did these 18 players make more than 100 Bristol City appearances?

1 of 18 1. Jamie Paterson Yes No