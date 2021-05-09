Quiz: Did these 18 players make more than 100 Bradford City appearances?

Bradford City couldn’t sustain a push for the play-offs this season, meaning they will be in League Two again next season.

The Bantams can take encouragement with the way they played though, particularly earlier this year, and the focus will be on trying to win promotion in the next campaign.

Fans will know all about the current group, but how much do you know about players of the past? Check out our quiz and simply state whether each individual has played 100 times for Bradford or not!

1 of 18 Benito Carbone Yes No