Quiz: Did these 18 players make more than 100 Blackburn Rovers appearances?

Over the years, there have been plenty of players to have pulled on the famous blue and white halves of Blackburn Rovers.

Some will, of course, have done that more often than others during their time at the club, and may be better and more fondly remembered around Ewood Park because of that.

But just how well do you remember which players passed the landmark of a century of appearances in Rovers colours?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given the names of 18 former Blackburn players, and all you have to do, is correctly say whether they made more or less than 100 appearances for the club, in all competitions.

1 of 18 Danny Graham? More Less