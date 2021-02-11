Quiz: Did these 15 former Swansea City players leave for a higher or lower fee than they arrived for?

Swansea City have big hopes for the season ahead.

After establishing themselves in the Premier League the Swans have spent the last few years regrouping as they look to plot a return to the top flight.

The hope among supporters is that this will be the year.

The last couple of seasons has seen the club offload plenty of players – some of whom have been allowed to go for significant profit.

But while some deals have been excellent business for the club, others have seen the Swans lose loads of money.

We took to Transfermarkt.com to look through the figures – but which of these players was sold for a higher fee than they were bought for?

Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

