Quiz: Did these 15 former Sheffield Wednesday players leave for a higher or lower fee than they arrived for?

Sheffield Wednesday are one of the biggest clubs in the Championship, and some of their transfer outlays in years gone by have made them big spenders in second tier terms.

It’s not been like that this season due to the club’s financial issues, but there have been plenty of seven-figure fees spent and made – but can you work out which players have left for higher or lower than their initial incoming fee?

Take our newest quiz to see if your Owls knowledge is top tier and let FLW know your score in the comments!

(Fees have been sourced from transfermarkt)

Did these 15 former Sheffield Wednesday players leave for a higher or lower fee than they arrived for?

1 of 15 Morgan Fox Higher Lower