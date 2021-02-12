Quiz: Did these 15 former QPR players leave for a higher or lower fee than they arrived for?

QPR have had a number of signings that haven’t quite hit the heights originally set for them upon arriving at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Whilst others have gone on to be a success with the London-based side before moving on to another club in search of a new adventure.

But did these 15 former QPR players leave the club for a higher or lower fee than what they arrived for? Test your knowledge in our quiz and share your scores on social media! (Statistics sourced from Transfermarkt)

1 of 15 Did Ryan Manning leave QPR for a higher or lower fee than what he arrived for? Higher Lower