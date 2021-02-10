Preston North End
Quiz: Did these 15 former Preston North End players leave for a higher or lower fee than they arrived for?
It was a busy January transfer window for Preston North End as Alex Neil reshaped his dressing room and added a couple of fresh faces to his squad.
Two high-profile departures took place, with one of those seeing Ben Davies join Premier League champions Liverpool.
Did these 15 former Preston North End players leave the club for a higher or lower fee than what they arrived at Deepdale for?
Have a go at our quiz and see if you can get full marks!