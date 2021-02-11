Quiz: Did these 15 former Charlton Athletic players leave for a higher or lower fee than they arrived for?

Like any club, Charlton Athletic have often been busy when it comes to getting business done in the transfer market.

As players arrive at The Valley, others secure departures from the club in order to make room for those new recruits, as the Addicks look to build the best squad possible to move forward with.

But do you remember how successful Charlton have been when it comes to making a profit on some of those players to have come in and out of the club?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you the names of 15 former Charlton players, and all you have to do is correctly say whether or not they left the club for a higher fee than they for, based on their Transfermarkt valuations at the times of those deals.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 15 Did Macauley Bonne leave Charlton for a higher or lower fee than he joined for? Higher Lower