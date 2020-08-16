Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quiz: Did these 12 ex-Swindon Town players actually ever score for the club?

Published

5 mins ago

on

A successful League Two title success and automatic promotion to League One saw Swindon Town fans enjoy the 2019/2020 season.

With the new season fast approaching, fans of the club will be hoping the team can remain in England’s third tier and potentially push for a Championship place in the next few seasons.

The summer transfer window will hand boss Richie Wellens the chance to strengthen his side and that offers a summer of excitement for fans.

Whilst we wait to see what Wellens does this summer and what the new season hands Swindon, we have put together a short quiz for you to test your knowledge on previous players.

See if you can get 100%…

1 of 12

Raphael Rossi?


