Quizzes
Quiz: Did these 12 ex-Swansea City players actually ever score for the club?
Swansea City had a brilliant season in the last campaign as Steve Cooper guided them into play-offs.
The Swans have had a number of star players in their recent history, and will hope that they have a lot more in the near future as they search for a return to the Premier League.
If you think you know a lot about the Welsh side, have a go at this quiz below!
Make sure you share your scores on social media so we can see how you get on….